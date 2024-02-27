Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.37. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

