Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 10,016 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,995,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $124.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.00 and its 200 day moving average is $92.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

