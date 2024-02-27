Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $84.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

