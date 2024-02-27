Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of VWOB opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.05. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $64.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

