Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HDV opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

