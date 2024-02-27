Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $2.53 Million in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 90,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $450.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.