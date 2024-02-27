Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,497.7% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 321,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $465.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $468.87. The company has a market cap of $372.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $445.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

