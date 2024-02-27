MYCELX Technologies’ (MYX) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 95 ($1.20) target price on the stock.
MYCELX Technologies Price Performance
LON MYX opened at GBX 47 ($0.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.74. MYCELX Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 26.04 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 77.90 ($0.99). The company has a market cap of £10.80 million, a PE ratio of -470.00 and a beta of 0.95.
MYCELX Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MYCELX Technologies
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for MYCELX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYCELX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.