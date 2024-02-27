MYR Group (MYRG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MYR Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $163.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.03. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $164.54.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $826,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.