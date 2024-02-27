National Bank of Canada (NA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect National Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$2.41 per share for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$2.59 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 34.15%.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$104.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$95.49. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$84.27 and a 1 year high of C$105.42.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$104.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on National Bank of Canada

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 331 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.