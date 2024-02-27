National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 01/31/2024 quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect National Bank of Canada to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter.
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.
National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NTIOF stock opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.08.
National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Bank of Canada
- What are earnings reports?
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Live Nation stock rides the pent-up demand for live events
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.