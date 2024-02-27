National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Plans Annual Dividend of $1.00

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.02. 9,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.02. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $84.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of National Presto Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 138.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 57,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 335.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,515 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 64.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

