National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. National Vision also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.50-$0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. TheStreet cut National Vision from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ EYE traded up $3.00 on Tuesday, reaching $22.96. 1,544,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,785. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.36. National Vision has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.49 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 5.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

