National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $506.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.49 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. National Vision updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.50-$0.65 EPS.

National Vision Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EYE stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.36. National Vision has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $39.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in National Vision by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in National Vision by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Articles

