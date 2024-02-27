Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $15.74 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 86.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,684 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $15,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Copart by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.