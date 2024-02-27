Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $16.49 Million Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.22% of CAE worth $16,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in CAE in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CAE by 678.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CAE by 85.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in CAE in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
