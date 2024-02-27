Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $17.02 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $17,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 47,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,774,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,600,000 after buying an additional 253,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 555,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

