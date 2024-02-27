Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $17.77 Million Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $17,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHG opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PHG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

