Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $19.38 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $19,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

VMC opened at $261.08 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $261.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,982 shares of company stock worth $2,685,762. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

