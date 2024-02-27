Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $19.62 Million Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,531 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.35% of Atkore worth $19,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Atkore by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR opened at $160.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $165.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.18.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ATKR. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,434,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,220 shares of company stock worth $19,949,687. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

