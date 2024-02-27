Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $18,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $250.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 88.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.06 and a 200 day moving average of $212.90. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.81 and a 12 month high of $258.91.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

