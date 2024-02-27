Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ NAUT opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a market cap of $339.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.20. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.