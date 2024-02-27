Navcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $32,932.01 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

