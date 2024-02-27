Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $106.67 and a twelve month high of $131.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,687,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,960,000 after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 55,298 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth $6,218,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at about $4,577,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at about $41,950,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

