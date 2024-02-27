Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $587.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $597.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.24. The stock has a market cap of $254.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

