Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $599.63

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $599.63 and last traded at $594.30, with a volume of 673349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $587.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.24. The company has a market capitalization of $258.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after purchasing an additional 160,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

