New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 222127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

New Age Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.69.

New Age Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.