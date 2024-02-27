New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.14. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 31,442.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after buying an additional 3,726,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,170,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,109,000 after purchasing an additional 181,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 34,259 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 837.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 873,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 787,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

