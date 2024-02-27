NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,182,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182,056 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $182,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.77. 5,807,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,522,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.