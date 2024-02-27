NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ (NGM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ NGM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,454. The firm has a market cap of $125.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 353.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 154.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

