NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $343.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NICE. Wedbush increased their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $281.55.

Get NICE alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NICE

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $243.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.43. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $253.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NICE

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in NICE by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of NICE by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NICE by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NICE by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.