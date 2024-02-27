NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 381,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in NN were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NN by 1,135.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,948 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in NN during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NN during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in NN by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NN by 128.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 239,510 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rajeev Gautam acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NN Stock Performance

NNBR stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. NN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.05.

NN Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

