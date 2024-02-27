Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,060,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,932,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Energy Transfer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,577,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,991,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

