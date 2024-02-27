Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 8,677,765 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 118.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,974,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,677,765 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $24,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,677,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,699,000 after buying an additional 6,019,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,368,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 5,218.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,838,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728,884 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,493,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,573 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology Stock Performance

NYSE RLX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.