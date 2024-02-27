Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.46% of Glaukos worth $16,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Glaukos by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Glaukos Stock Down 1.0 %

GKOS stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.73. The company had a trading volume of 153,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $97.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.12.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $146,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Foley sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $423,487.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,475 shares of company stock valued at $22,597,212 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

