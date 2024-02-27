Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,883,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,982 shares during the period. FOX comprises about 0.5% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $169,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,516,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $78,611,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FOX by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,976,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of FOX by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,272,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 597,323 shares during the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock remained flat at $27.22 during trading on Tuesday. 309,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,433. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.87. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.