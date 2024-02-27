Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 130,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,059,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Shockwave Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 297.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

Shares of SWAV traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.46. The company had a trading volume of 149,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,410. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $15,443,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,521 shares in the company, valued at $74,005,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,695 shares of company stock valued at $26,960,940. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

