Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,660 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of CyberArk Software worth $59,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 250.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $258.06. The stock had a trading volume of 131,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,177. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $283.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.