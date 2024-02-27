Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $21.00 at Citigroup

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JWN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Stock Up 3.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

JWN traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,808. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $23.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,074,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,865,000 after acquiring an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 970.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 547,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 496,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.