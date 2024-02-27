North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Raises Dividend to GBX 68.50 Per Share

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 68.50 ($0.87) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from North Atlantic Smaller Cos’s previous dividend of $20.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Price Performance

Shares of NAS stock opened at GBX 3,800 ($48.20) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,804.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,701.26. North Atlantic Smaller Cos has a 1 year low of GBX 3,380 ($42.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,040 ($51.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £510.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,071.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at North Atlantic Smaller Cos

In other news, insider Julian Fagge purchased 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,800 ($48.20) per share, with a total value of £19,874 ($25,208.02). In related news, insider Julian Fagge bought 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,800 ($48.20) per share, for a total transaction of £19,874 ($25,208.02). Also, insider Fiona Gilbert bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,708 ($47.03) per share, with a total value of £25,956 ($32,922.37). Insiders own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

About North Atlantic Smaller Cos

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

