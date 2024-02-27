Northern Trust Corp Purchases 25,822 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $134,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 466,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after acquiring an additional 49,656 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VOO opened at $465.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $445.77 and a 200 day moving average of $419.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $468.87. The stock has a market cap of $372.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

