Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.21.

Northland Power stock opened at C$23.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$19.36 and a 52 week high of C$34.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

