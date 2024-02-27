Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.230-1.230 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $46,141,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,184,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,434 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

