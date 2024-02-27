Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS.

NCLH opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 2.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

