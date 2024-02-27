Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.120-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.230-1.230 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after acquiring an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

