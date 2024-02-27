Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NVS stock opened at $103.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.12.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

