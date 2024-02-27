Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350,862 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $718,995,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,755,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,827 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $554.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

