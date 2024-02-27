Numerai GP LLC Acquires New Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after buying an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,453,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 810.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 315,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MEOH opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.52. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $54.83.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.24. Methanex had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, December 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Methanex

Methanex Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.