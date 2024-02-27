Numerai GP LLC Acquires New Position in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Nerdy by 14.0% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Nerdy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. 38.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 41,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $131,134.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,505,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 41,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $131,134.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,505,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,258,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,994 shares of company stock valued at $320,483. 38.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NRDY opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $520.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.97.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

