Numerai GP LLC Acquires Shares of 10,927 Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 791,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 574,379 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 6,544.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 480,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 473,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lazard by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,019,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 466,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lazard by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after acquiring an additional 462,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of LAZ opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. Lazard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.18%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

